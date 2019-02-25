Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Tow companies dealing with non-stop calls

The winter storm has made for a very busy few days for local tow companies.

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 4:43 PM
Updated: Feb. 25, 2019 4:43 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for Tow companies dealing with non-stop calls

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

countless cars...semis...eve n plows still stranded across our area. and that means phones are ringing off the hook at a local towing company. towing people out-vo-1 lowerthird2line:nonstop calls to towing companies rochester, mn sam schafer is a dispatcher at pulver motor service and moody's towing in rochester. he says for nearly forty hours straight...they'r e getting about one-hundred calls an hour from people asking for help. each of these papers is for a different semi that's waiting to be towed. because so many people are in need of help right now...pulver's is prioritizing emergency calls and assisting law enforcement.xx x towing people out-sot-1 towing people out-sot-2 my heart right now is beating so fast. the phone it just never stops ringing. it rings all night and when you get in the office here, there's 4 lines going at once and you're trying to dispatch calls at the same time and this will give you an idea of just how bad it's been out on the roads. pulver motor service says they pulled out the same snow plow five different times. /
Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -12°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -9°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -16°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -14°
We're tracking below average temps and more chances for snow through the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tow companies dealing with non-stop calls

Image

First responders dealing with winter weather

Image

Hundreds seek refuge in emergency shelters

Image

MercyOne Transition

Image

My Money - Paying off your credit cards

Image

Dr. Oz - Dealing with migranes

Image

Watch: Drone footage of workers clearing I-35 Monday morning

Image

Watch: Drone footage of workers clearing closed southbound lane of I-35

Image

Watch: Drone footage of workers clearing I-35

Image

MercyOne Launch

Community Events