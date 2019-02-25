Speech to Text for Tow companies dealing with non-stop calls

countless cars...semis...eve n plows still stranded across our area. and that means phones are ringing off the hook at a local towing company. towing people out-vo-1 lowerthird2line:nonstop calls to towing companies rochester, mn sam schafer is a dispatcher at pulver motor service and moody's towing in rochester. he says for nearly forty hours straight...they'r e getting about one-hundred calls an hour from people asking for help. each of these papers is for a different semi that's waiting to be towed. because so many people are in need of help right now...pulver's is prioritizing emergency calls and assisting law enforcement.xx x towing people out-sot-1 towing people out-sot-2 my heart right now is beating so fast. the phone it just never stops ringing. it rings all night and when you get in the office here, there's 4 lines going at once and you're trying to dispatch calls at the same time and this will give you an idea of just how bad it's been out on the roads. pulver motor service says they pulled out the same snow plow five different times. /