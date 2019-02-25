Speech to Text for First responders dealing with winter weather

weather is making it difficult...even impossible in some cases...for us to get where we need to go. first respond-vo-1 first respond-vo-2 and it's causing trouble for first responders...as they try to reach those in need of help. the rochester fire department tells us one way they're tackiling the treacherous roads is by using smaller vehicles to respond to accidents. and they're always adjusting to the changing weather conditions.xxx first respond-sot-1 first respond-sot-2 in the winter time this doubles as our snow plow we also have a rescue vehicle for car accidents that's also more nimble and able to get into tight spots that our big trucks typically sometimes can't get into and out of. one way you can make it easier for first responders to reach you in the case of an emergency is to make sure your address number is cleared of snow and very visible. /