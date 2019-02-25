Speech to Text for Hundreds seek refuge in emergency shelters

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

were rescued by the national guard needed somewhere to go. so they were brought to emergency shelters in owatonna and albert lea. kimt news three's raquel hellman shows us how those who are stranded are riding out the storm.xxx armory latest-mpkgll-1 armory latest-mpkgll-2 i am at the national guard armory in albert lea where right now, more than 40 people are taking shelter after finding themselves stranded in this massive winter storm. armory latest-mpkgll-3 i was on my way home from work on saturday night and caught a little drift of snow and it pulled me into the median. and a gentleman in the artic-cat were kind enough to stop and pick me up armory latest-mpkgll-4 and bring me to the national guard armory in albert lea. hygeine is a priority so we've got those needs met for them. armory latest-mpkgll-5 they're being fed and hopefully today we're going to be able to get them with their vehicles, get them pulled out of the ditch whereever each one is at and get them back on the road. armory latest-mpkgll-6 i just want to say that i appreciate the people from emergency management team, they've done a wonderful job. armory latest-mpkgll-7 and for the most part, the people i talked with are staying in good spirits, they're trying to remain positive and of course be patient as they wait to get home. live in albert lea, raquel hellman, kimt news 3. / the shelter in albert lea has helped a little more than 70 people. in owatonna...the armory has sheltered nearly 200. and dozens of others are in makeshift shelters at churches and other facilities across the area. / as we