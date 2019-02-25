Speech to Text for MercyOne Transition

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mercy medical center north iowa will be getting a new name and look á the hospital will now be known as mercyáone north iowa medical center. today in mason city á a couple hundred employees gathered in the auditorium as the new mercy name and branding was revealed. those employees received refreshments á táshirts á and even watched a video from the mercy one president adressing the change. rob schlader á the interim president in mason city á says not much is changing á the hospital is only getting stronger.xxx we're still the same mercy medical center, we're just stronger. we still pride ourselves in delivering higháquality, compassionate care á but we're going to have more benefits from mercyone being one system for the first time. the new name for the hospital takes place immediately á but it could take up to two years for the entire rebranding process to be completely