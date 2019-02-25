Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

MercyOne Transition

MercyOne name change and logo change.

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 3:08 PM
Updated: Feb. 25, 2019 3:08 PM
Posted By: Amy Fleming

Speech to Text for MercyOne Transition

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mercy medical center north iowa will be getting a new name and look á the hospital will now be known as mercyáone north iowa medical center. today in mason city á a couple hundred employees gathered in the auditorium as the new mercy name and branding was revealed. those employees received refreshments á táshirts á and even watched a video from the mercy one president adressing the change. rob schlader á the interim president in mason city á says not much is changing á the hospital is only getting stronger.xxx we're still the same mercy medical center, we're just stronger. we still pride ourselves in delivering higháquality, compassionate care á but we're going to have more benefits from mercyone being one system for the first time. the new name for the hospital takes place immediately á but it could take up to two years for the entire rebranding process to be completely
Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -13°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -12°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -6°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -12°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -12°
We're tracking below average temps and more chances for snow through the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MercyOne Transition

Image

My Money - Paying off your credit cards

Image

Dr. Oz - Dealing with migranes

Image

Watch: Drone footage of workers clearing I-35 Monday morning

Image

Watch: Drone footage of workers clearing closed southbound lane of I-35

Image

Watch: Drone footage of workers clearing I-35

Image

MercyOne Launch

Image

Tracking dangerous travel conditions

Image

Tracking Dangerous Travel Today

Image

Tracking Wicked Wind Chills and BAN Roads.

Community Events