Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Watch: Drone footage of workers clearing closed southbound lane of I-35

With I-35 closed Monday morning, crews went to work. Watch the drone footage here.

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 1:08 PM
Updated: Feb. 25, 2019 1:08 PM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -11°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -10°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -4°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -12°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -13°
Dangerous Travel and very cold air to start your week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Watch: Drone footage of workers clearing I-35 Monday morning

Image

Watch: Drone footage of workers clearing closed southbound lane of I-35

Image

Watch: Drone footage of workers clearing I-35

Image

MercyOne Launch

Image

Tracking dangerous travel conditions

Image

Tracking Dangerous Travel Today

Image

Tracking Wicked Wind Chills and BAN Roads.

Image

Winter travel

Image

Minnesota section wrestling finals

Image

Highlights: North Iowa Bulls host the Rochester Grizzlies

Community Events