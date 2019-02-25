Speech to Text for MercyOne Launch

the weekend warmá up./// some big changes took place at a north iowa hospital this afternoon. káiámát news three's á kaleb gillock á is live in mason city with the details. kaleb á what can you tell us???xxx hey good evening george á that's right á signs like this one behind me at mercy medical center will soon be coming down. as the hospital announced it will be changing its name effective immediately.xxx today we unveiled our new name and our new logo across the entire state. the mercy health network announced its rebranding today. north iowa interim president á rod schlader says the change will bring the hospitals and clinics across the state á together. we have 20,000 colleagues across the state and 2,000 on our medical staff over 243 locations so it's really bringing us all together to be identifiable to our customers /// so with this rebranding process á this particular location will become known as the meryone north iowa medical center. live in mason city á kaleb gillock á káiámát news three./// thank you á kaleb. the hospital says that it could take up to two years for the whole rebranding process to be complete á as the hospital system will continue to use up its supply of marketing and mailing