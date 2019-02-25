Clear
Tracking Dangerous Travel Today

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 7:26 AM
Updated: Feb. 25, 2019 7:26 AM
Posted By: Brandon Libby

on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist brandon libby for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( a wind chill advisory remains in effect thanks to plummeting temperatures. we will start the day off with a wind chill as low as 30 below and air temperatures around 5 to 10 below. not only will it be very cold for this morning but roads will remain in rough shape through most of today. unfortunately, more light snow will add a dusting late this morning and early afternoon. expect less than one inch of snow. we get stuck in a conveyor belt of light snow chances for tuesday into wednesday morning. again on thursday morning with a chance for decent accumulations friday into saturday withblowinn for saturday.it will also be very cold with highs in the teens this week and lows mostly in the single digits above and below zero. after friday's snow will come another arctic blast with double digits below zero saturday night and into the end of the weekend. today: scattered light snow/mostly cloudy. highs: middle single digits. wind chill as low as á30. winds: northwest becoming north at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: near á8. winds: northeast at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday: scattered light snow/mostly cloudy. highs: lower teens. thanks brandon.
Mason City
Overcast
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -19°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -16°
Charles City
Clear
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -21°
Rochester
Overcast
-5° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -25°
Dangerous Travel and very cold air to start your week.
