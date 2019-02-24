Clear
Tracking Wicked Wind Chills and BAN Roads.

Posted: Feb. 24, 2019 10:47 PM
Updated: Feb. 24, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Sara Knox

plows continue to struggle clearing off snow, and ice, thanks to the day's extremely strong winds. both mason city and rochester clocked gusts at 58 mph, easily enough to push cleared snow right back onto area roadways. due to the extreme conditions, the majority of area roadways have been deemed impassible. all of iá90 through the area is closed and portions of iá35 are as well. travel is not advised tonight, and will remain an extreme challenge tomorrow. expect major delays due to road closures. with winds already on the mend, plow crews will be working on clearing snow though the overnight, but the next challenge is ice. winds will return to a calmer 5 to 10 for monday. monday welcomes another round of scattered light snow across the area. a wind chill advisory remains in effect thanks to plummeting temperatures. we'll be waking up to wind chills near a dangerous á25 to á30. expect less than one inch of snow monday. the same can be said for tuesday. unfortunately, snow chances will carry into friday, where we see our tonight: blowing snow/increasin g clouds. lows: near á8. winds: northwest at 20 to 25 mph becoming 5 to 15 mph. monday: scattered light snow/mostly cloudy. highs: middle single digits. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. monday night: mostly cloudy. lows: near á6. winds: while some county and city
Mason City
Clear
-1° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -22°
Albert Lea
Clear
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -19°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -22°
Charles City
Few Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -22°
Rochester
Clear
-3° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -27°
Tracking another dangerous chill to kick off the AM commute.
