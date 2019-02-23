Clear
Winter travel

Posted: Feb. 23, 2019 11:27 PM
Updated: Feb. 23, 2019 11:27 PM
the conditions outside are making travel very difficult. cerro gordo county currently has a tow ban in affect. the sheriff's office tells kimt they're receiving multiple calls for cars in the ditch. now á deputies will only be responding to medical emergencies until further notice. still á our crew is hard at work keeping you up to date with the latest road conditions. káiámát news three's kaleb gillock is live in mason city. kaleb á how does it look out there?xxx hey calyn á that's right á the roads seems to just be getting worse and worse. check out this video footage i captured earlier á this was from the time i left mason city around six o'clock... to about 20 minutes later by the time i got into clear lake. it's prompting truck drivers to call it a night á some are even waiting until monday. paul grass is from omaha and says having a heavy load in his semi trailer helps á but he's not willing to risk it.xxx it helps because i have more traction weighing 80,000 pounds puts more pressure on the tires but still i have 18 wheels, i don't stop on a dime and when the trailer lets go i'm just along for the ride. if you don't have to get out and drive tonight, don't. paul also says road conditions worsen the further north you go. live in clear lake á kaleb gillock á káiámát news
