Speech to Text for Minnesota section wrestling finals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

would head to the x. we start in class one a at 106 pounds zumbrota mazeppa's michael majerus against gámálá oás cohen wieste. majerus comes away with a 4 to 1 decision victory. at 132, jackson hale of gámáláoás against doverá eyota's taylor defrang. hale uses this takedown to grab two points, he wins by a 5á3 decision and will head to the state tournament. a deadlock at 152, doverá eyota's marcus otomo and caledonia houstons isaac denstad head to overtime where otomo uses this takedown to win 6 to 4. at 170 chatfield's devontae goldsmith couldn't overcome goodhue's kaleb o'reilly, falling by a 5 to 1 decision. moving to one double a, we start with byron's maxwell peterson. he continues his undefeated season, winning by a 9 to zero decision of kasson mantorvilles logan vaughn at 113. his brother mitchell peterson wins at 126, it's a 7 to 1 decision over kám's giovanni ruffo. byron represented by the brothers. simley's ryan sokol remains undefeated on the season, he pins the komets mathew harfmann in a minute and 33 seconds into the first period. moving up the ladder at 145 a huge comeback for kám's carlos ruffo. he grabs the huge last second take down to become champion. the komets run on the mat continues at 160, bennett berge defeats simley's jacob hageman by a 12 to 4 decision. and pure domination at 182, it takes kasson's patrick kennedy just a minute and a half to pin simley's quayin short. finishing up the komets is garrison schor who gets the takedown in ot win in the 220 pound class. lastly in class 3áa we start with albert lea's nic cantu at 120, he pins owatonna's kanin habel to kick off the day for the tigers. it's his teammate cole glazier next at 126, he picks up the 6á3 decision over mayo's marshall peters. and to finish it off his brother ,the defending state champ zach glazier, he wins by a one to zero decision over owatonna's cade king, handing king just his 4th loss of the year. the minnesota state tournament begins on