Speech to Text for Highlights: North Iowa Bulls host the Rochester Grizzlies

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

blizzard wasn't enough to keep the north iowa bulls and rochester grizzlies off the ice tonight as they took to the north iowa events center for the second of a two game series. the bull bounce back from last night's fourá one loss and we start in the second period á bulls up zip. hunter hall gets the shot on goal for the grizzlies but evan babekuhl with the save. but nick leisen off the assist from hall á that'll put the grizzlies on the board. moments later á the bulls get a shot but it's deflected by nick bucklin á as result at the other end of the ice á vladislav sorokin á nets this one with a crisp shot. rochester would go on to win