no more snow

living in the midwest we're used to the long and downright cold winter season. but many would argue between the polar vortex and record amount of snow... this winter's been one we won't soon forget. kimt news 3's arielle harrison spent the day outside in rochester to find out just how ready we are for spring.xxx today i scowered the streets of rochester in search for the biggest snow pile i could find... if you look behind me i may have found one or at least one close to it. but on my search... i found people who were out shoveling their walks and their properties. and i heard the same thing over and over again. they're sick of the snow... and they're ready for winter to go. remember this? "here is my forecast. faithful followers, there is no shadow of me, a beautiful spring it shall be!" we've all been excited for an early spring season. but now being buried in several inches of snow... and with more on the way... lots of us... wellááwe've had it. "we're tired of the shoveling nonástop." "it was fun for the first couple of snow days but not anymore." "i wanna get out of here" enough of the snow blowing. nat sound of snow blower enough of the buried mailboxes. no more... "driving on the ice. the sloshy mud and sloshy snow." we asked you online in a facebook poll if you've had enough. christopher said it's only february and we've got a ways to go. vanessa said she tired of the scary drive to work. jenny said she's over it... but her dog loves it. with nearly a thousand votes so far... about 20% of you said it can stay while an overwhelming 80% said it needs to go! now our stormteam tells me the official start to spring is march 20th so if you do the math we're just under a month away. in addition to that... i am willing to say this... i don't think winter is quite done with us yet. reporting in rochester, arielle harrison, kimt news 3./// so that means there's 25 days to go but who's counting?