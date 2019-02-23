Speech to Text for Blizzard conditions follows heavy snowfall

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

winds will be falling back near manageable levels. temperatures will be well below average to start the new month. snow chances return friday. tonight: mix to heavy snow/winds increasing/blo wing snow & blizzard conditions lows: middle teens winds: northwest at 25 to 35. gusts near 50 to 55 mph. sunday: mostly cloudy/very windy á blowing snow & blizzard conditions highs: low to mid 20s and falling. winds: west northwest at 30 to 40 mph. gusts near 55 mph. sunday night: patchy blowing thanks sara./// a judge has set singer r.