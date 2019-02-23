Speech to Text for snow days and impact on students

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

winter for students and teachers this winter. kids came back for the new year to snow day after snow day with the unpredictable weather. live kimt news 3's arielle harrison is talking to students and parents to see how they're dealing with all the days out of the classroom... and what they're doing on their own to continue learning.xxx calyn... i reached out to several area school districts to see how each is fairing with all these snow days adding up. in doing thisáá i've also been talking to students and parents to see how they're doing. one mom i sat down with says maintaining a routine is what's helping her and her young family.xxx lacey johnson lives in the area and has three little ones and is expecting a fourth. her boys maddix and aaron are in second grade and kindergarten and attend public school. and with all the recent snow days... "they have a touch of cabin fever. we all do. with school on and school off... it throws them for a loop. their kids. it throws us all for a loop." johnson says she's done her best to establish a routine on the days school gets called off. while she makes it fun for the kids... she also encourages the continued learning. she keeps these folders on hand at home so the kids can keep their minds active on the off days. her oldest... maddix says he misses school when they can't go... but enjoys the time at home with his family. i asked him about how things are going for him in class... he says he struggles when there've been several days off in a row. "other than a one or two day school off, i can honestly get back on track." i asked him if he knew about this latest storm on the way. "i've heard it. like every teacher in the school is talking about it." i asked him what he and his friends thought about another (snow day( "levi said "yay" it's a school day when his dad say we might not have school monday... he said "yes" until i said but then we have to start making the school days up in the summer... and he said "no!" the kids as much as they like playing in the snow and staying home are starting to understand it could mean a later summer vacation. the schools i reached out to say they anticipate more snow days if the weather continues the way it has. reporting in rochester... arielle harrison kimt news 3./// coming up on kimt news three at ten... we're catching up with a high school student who shares her experience of keeping up with school during the snow