Speech to Text for West Hancock girls take flight for state

for the state tournament. hey á thank you cory. it's been seven years since the west hancock eagles have taken a girls basketball team to the state tournament á but this year á they have checked that box off.xxx it's awesome, i'm so excited to go down there and play it's just a really great feeling to have my best friends playing with me. one thing is for certain á the gymnasium wasn't big enough to contain the excitement of the west hancock girls basketball team when they heard this sound at the expiration of the game. buzzer i was so emotional i couldn't stop crying because we've played together á us five starters á we've played together since third grade so this has been a goal of ours forever. the eagles defeated kingsleyá pierson 76 to 44 monday night á advancing them to the wells for the first time since 2012 á which coach paul sonius refers to as deja vu. a lot of the same way they started all underclassmen and this group starts all underclassmen so it's kind of some what the same both played great defense both have their little differences, this group shoots probably better. this time á he says it's all about putting together a solid 32 minutes of defensive basketball. you said it, yeah. we've got to play d, i think if this group goes down and understands they play d and you know what you might á you're going to miss some shots down there, but if we go down and play the d the shots will come and i think this group's shooting the ball very well right now. but amanda chizek is confident the starting five's bond will pay great dividends next week. we can read each others minds really well and that definitely gives us an advantage because we've played together for so long. as for rachel leerar á she's just ready to take advantage of the opportunity it's awesome you know we've worked for this all year at the beginning of the year and after last year's loss to in studio three á kaleb