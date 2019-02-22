Speech to Text for Prep basketball highlights from Southern Minnesota

cory? that's right katie and george. tonight the john marshall rockets played host to the owatonna huskies... it marks the final regular season home game for their seniors, including matthew hurt. hurt looking to go out with a win... and here he gets the rebound and the putback. then it's hurt with the pass to simon werven under the hoop for two. hurt finds the open man again... this time it's jacob daing for the corner three. nolan burmeister of the huskies... shoots one over hurt and gets it to go. but this one was allá rockets... on the fast break, hurt gets the pass and throws down the dunk. he finished with 25 points and the rockets it's senior night for stewartville, hosting zumbrotaá mazeppa... and i'm not sure what to make of that pregame huddle. zám grabbed the early lead... it's nathan mensink draining the three from the wing. the tigers respond... andrew simmons gets the hook shot to go. cougars keeping up the pressure... cole peters with the nifty pass to anthony cylkowski for the layup. but this night belonged to the tigers... will tschetter grabs the offensive rebound and gets the putback. tschetter finished with 10 points... the tigers rally for the win,