Speech to Text for North Iowa basketball highlights

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the mason city girls punched their ticket to the state tournament earlier this week. now it's the boys turn as they try to advance in the substate bracket as they face top seeded des moines north. winner heads to the substate final, north's tyreke loácure from well beyond the arc knocks down the triple. then it's loá cure again driving down the lane.. he instead gives it up to lino muhá laul who hits the running floater. but the mohawks season is on the line tonight... dylan miller to jarvorious toney. toney swishes through the baseline jumper. . but the polar bears were too much in this one... check out loá cure with the fade away three pointer. it's good as the mohawks season ends with a 69 to 62 loss to des moines north./// and the north iowa christian school playing host to the rochester defenders tonight in nora springs. the eagles with the pass through the lane brian vandenberg off to owen anderson for the layin. then vandenberg again á the hopstep to the lane á hitting every part of the rim before the shot would fall. vandenberg showing up big on senior night á the dish to linden raynolds for another basket. lastly á vvandenberg with another but it's not enough as the defenders defeat north iowa 54 to 49.