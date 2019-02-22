Speech to Text for What's worse? Skeetas or Snow?

the snow won't be stopping anytime soon... with a blizzard warning for the weekend. the minnesota department of transportatio n has a sense of humor about all this snow. taking to twitter to ask what minnesotans think is worse... mosquitoes á or snow?! 70ápercent of people who responded said mosquitoes.... but we wanted to know what people in rochester thought. kimt news 3's isabella basco tonight posing that question to the people. live well... katie and george... this tennessee girl is not used to the snow but i do love the sweltering heat... so i personally think snow is worse... but when i took to the med city tonight... i found a mixed bag of reactions.xxx "right now we can get rid of mosquitoes by going inside whereas if we have to go outside and blow snow.... it's messy and there's no place to put it anymore." "when you bring toys out it would make them all snowy and ruined." "honestly i love them both. i love all the seasons in minnesota." in downtown rochester... we met an eclectic group of people taking sides. skeeters or snow? the populace is polarized. "the grass is always greener on the other side." "i want to play at the park." "it's great... four seasons are the best thing to have ... honestly." jerry perry is a born and bred minnesotan who knows how to endure the piles of snow áá but has grown weary of the weather. "this is really nothing new... it's just the way it is today." rose calkins is not a fan of snow áá sledding and snowball fights have no appeal to this kid. but she's no fan of flying insects either. "i don't want mosquitoes out. it's just... it's cold in the winter." phil calkins áá rose's grandaddy believes we need to appreciate what we have. and all in all... i got a mixed bag but the majority believe snow is worse than mosquitoes... which i thought was interesting... but i guess the grass really is greener on the other side. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. maybe there is no right answer because you can get frostbite or get snow blindness from the cold winters but there is also west nile virus from mosquitoes. maybe we can't win either way?/// it is a community known as the bed and breakfast capital