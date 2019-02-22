Clear
Highlights: North Iowa Bulls at Rochester Grizzlies

Two of the top in the NA3HL do battle in Rochester.

Posted: Feb. 22, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Feb. 22, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for Highlights: North Iowa Bulls at Rochester Grizzlies

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

points are the north iowa bulls on the road facing the rochester grizzlies, grizz looking for some offense early in the first period but the bulls dysen skinner says no and makes the save. then it's north iowa's turn but they get the same result. roch's nick bucklin keeps this game scoreless. and what may be the best goal i've seen in quite some time, vladislav sorokin through the legs and the the flip. you look up the definition of filth and you'll see a picture of that. grizzlies defeat the bulls 4 to 1, they'll play again tomorrow
Tracking ice accumulations to start your weekend and heavy snow and wind to end it.
