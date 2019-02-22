Speech to Text for Highlights: North Iowa Bulls at Rochester Grizzlies

points are the north iowa bulls on the road facing the rochester grizzlies, grizz looking for some offense early in the first period but the bulls dysen skinner says no and makes the save. then it's north iowa's turn but they get the same result. roch's nick bucklin keeps this game scoreless. and what may be the best goal i've seen in quite some time, vladislav sorokin through the legs and the the flip. you look up the definition of filth and you'll see a picture of that. grizzlies defeat the bulls 4 to 1, they'll play again tomorrow