Section 1AA swimming finals

Swimmers took to the pool hoping to make it to state.

Posted: Feb. 22, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Feb. 22, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for Section 1AA swimming finals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's time to take a dip... minnesota section swimming finals culminated in rochester tonight. kimt news 3 sports' zach gilleland joins us with all the action. that's right guys, swimmers looked to advance to the state tournament. we go to the pool where the one double title was on the line. the rochester rec center was the site of all the action. we start in the 500 free, century's grafton parlette, he had a night to remember wins with a time of 4:42:57. then we head over to the 200 relay, it was a battle between lakeville north and century but north gets the job done by less than a second. in the 100 backstroke, grant reeves of mayo is the defending champ in this race, he did it again with a time of 51:08, he's heading back to state. then the final race the 400 freestyle relay, it came down to the wire but at the bottom of your screen century just edges out farmington for the win by less than two hundreths of a second. but the night belonged to the mayo spartans
