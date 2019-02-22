Speech to Text for Finally enough snow to snowmobile

hit with snow storm after snow storm this month... and a lot of people are done with winter. but as káiámát news three's brian tabick is learning there are some who are actually hoping for a little more.xxx on the scene this may look like a lot of snow to everyone else but to snowmobilers they say we need a little more of this so they can have fun before spring hits natural sound the hancock county snowmobile association is spending hours leveling the snow in the ditches so riders can propel across the frozen surface like this. natural sound but until this week the trails were starved for snow... nowhere near enough to groom the ditch but it just had some old snow on them now we got some good fresh stuff on top but it's actually working out pretty good hungry riders had to make their way elsewhere if they wanted to fly across the snow on their 141á inch tracks.. it's not my sixth time out this year but up north couple times they'll have to groom the trails once a week to keep their playground in fine form. but with six to 12 inches of snow predicted.... like getting out and seeing how fast and get going to the ditches how many jumps i can hit while hiscock knows many have grown weary of snow áá he and his fellow snow machine enthusiasts would love a few more weeks of this! . natural sound hiscock says there are some safety concerns with the amount of