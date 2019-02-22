Clear
Minnesota individual section wrestling quarterfinals

Local wrestlers hoped to advance to Saturday's semfinals and finals.

Posted: Feb. 22, 2019 10:17 PM
Updated: Feb. 22, 2019 10:17 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

with the state wrestling tournament coming up soon, local wrestlers are aiming to be a part of it. kimt news 3 sports' zach gilleland joins us and zach, we've narrowed down the field. xxx the iowa individual state tournament finished up just a week ago and soon, wrestlers from minnesota will be heading to the x. the section tournament was in full swing today and wrestlers hoped to punch their ticket to tomorrow's semifinals. at 1áa we start off with dover eyota's gavin gust at 126, he wins by technical fall over orion sass of fácálámá c. the eagles get six wrestlers into the semis including taylor defrang at 132 and marcus otomo at 152. check out this slam by grand meadow, leroy ostrander southland's jackson hale at 132, he defeats zumbrota mazeppa's beau jurrens by a 10á 1 decision. gámá láoás has six wrestlers advance. the chatfield gophers have six as well. devante goldsmith wins by fall over wabasha kellog's jack rodeger at 170. moving to one double a kasson mantorville had themselves a day, undefeated patrick kennedy wins by pinfall in just 51 seconds. he defeats tanner simon of pine island at 182. the komets send all 13 wrestlers to the semifinals including robbie horsman. undefeated maxwell peterson leads the way for the byron bears, him and his brother mitchell advance. one of five stewartville tigers to move on, brody olson nabs the pin at 145 over cannon falls' dillen anderson. and in one triple a, albert lea gets nine wrestlers to move on including at 120, nic cantu wins by decision over farmington's dylan olsen. and defending state champ zach glazier pins century's logan carter. finally among area schools, mayo pushes across five into the semis including the quarterback, cade sheehan wins by decision at 132. the semifinals continues
