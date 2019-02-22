Speech to Text for Finding new housing options

á with many houses serving as weekend and summer getaways. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is learning that housing is becoming an issue for yeará round residents of the bed and breakfast capital of minnesota... so an effort is underway to make more housing options available. xxx this church could possibly become the site of a new housing option in lanesboro. this table of people are just a handful of the concerned citizens and local government members that are teaming up to solve an issue in their community... housing. members of the lanesboro housing development corporation and economic development authority tell me that open housing options in the town are slim to none. that's why they're looking at a few options to fill that gap... one idea is to connect this church á which is being vacated á to a neighboring apartment building á and build an addition with new apartments. "if we want to keep businesses downtown and keep the thriving year round, this is one of the puzzle pieces because there are opportunities here and people want to move here." the university of minnesota extension office is also working on a study to find out what the economic impact would be if lanesboro chose to build a new senior facility, including what kind of impacts that would have on the workforce and property taxes. in lanesboro annalise johnson kimt news 3. next thursday at five á there will be a lanesboro housing development corporation meeting at kenilworth (kenáilláworth) apartments... they're hoping to get more people involved in the effort to make additional housing options