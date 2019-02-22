Speech to Text for Windows shot out in Austin

custody after a shooting in austin. kimt news three's isabella basco is live at the scene now with what we know at this hour á isabella? xxx a call came in for reports of shots fired here at donkers hometown appliances around 7á30 this morning. the aftermath: broken window glass. i spoke with austin's police chief to find out the very latest in this active investigation. xxx "we do have a suspect in custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public." a calm morning was shattered by the sound of gunshots at donkers hometown appliances. austin police chief david mckichan says the damage hasn't been surveyed yet á so they'll have to wait and see. "often as it involves estimates of property damages, we will not get that until next week when the business owner actually gets the estimate of whoever that contractor will be." chief mckichan tells me they plan on releasing more information about the investigation monday morning á so stay with kimt for the latest. reporting live in austin... isabella basco... kimt news 3.