Police conduct raid on house

No arrests are made after police conduct a raid on a home in Rochester.

Posted: Feb. 22, 2019 6:41 PM
Updated: Feb. 22, 2019 6:41 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Police conduct raid on house

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the way to kick start the weekend... rochester police conduct a search warrant at a home in the 12á hundred block of 12th avenue this afternoon. this video is from a neighbor who heard the commotion and started recording. police say they were conducting a search warrant... but are saying little about the cirucmstances surrounding it. kimt spoke to people in the community who say the residence has a long history of police activity and is known as a party house. thursday, friday, saturday sunday till four or five o'clock in the morning fighting. garbage everywhere you know the house was a disaster. police say this case is an open investigation... and no arrests were
Tracking ice accumulations to start your weekend and heavy snow and wind to end it.
