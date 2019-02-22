Speech to Text for Mason City Prepares for Snow

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

be hard enough á but what about the snow from public parking lots? káiámát news three's kaleb gillock shows us how mason city is dealing with the wintry mess. xxx well if you've been in downtown mason city lately you've probably seen the road crews hard at work getting all of that snow out of the city's business district. if you're wondering where all of that snow is going to á well á the answer á right here just north of the dog park. i had a chance to catch up with the crews today to find out how they're preparing for this weekend's snow. we're just coming off a snow so we're low on sand so we had the crew hauling sand in today plus trying to get some of the snow out of the parking lots. that's the foreman of the mason city street department á robert shackleton á talking about his crew stocking up on supplies and being as proactive as possible before the next round of snow hits á he says they're ready to go. we got ballasts loaded on everything, sand loaded up in the sanders, and hooking up plows so we're ready to go if we get called out in the middle of the night. but what about the convoy of trucks hauling snow á where are they going? if we keep piling it into the parking lot we'll run out of room so when we get done with a parking lot and get downtime we'll load it up in the trucks and haul it over to the old armor plant. which the city says is environmentall y friendly. as it melts, it filters before the water gets to the river. shackleton reminds everyone we're all in this together á and to allow plenty of room for the plows to work. i know they don't like us because we're putting snow in their driveways but we're just doing our job and we've got nowhere else to put it so give us a little room on the roads and we're doing the best we can.