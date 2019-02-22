Speech to Text for Free Clinic Closing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today. it started out as a dream over a decade ago. but it is the end of an era á as the cerro gordo county free health care clinic has closed. now another health care option is picking up where the clinic left off. kimt news three's alex jirgens is live at the mason city community health center to tell us more about the transition á alex? xxx katie and george á since 2009 á the cerro gordo county free health care clinic has provided healthcare for county residents who were uninsured or underinsured. they served that mission well and now the recently opened community health center in mason city is following their lead. xxx nat of dentist drill since opening in october á the community health center has seen thousands of patients who need medical attention á but may not be able to afford that care. karen bull is getting some dental work done á and appreciates the center filling a glaring hole in local treatment. <"they've needed it for quite some time. there's so many people around here that go without medical care or dental care because they can't afford a dentist. and they do the sliding scale here, so that's helpful for people without insurance." and it's also easing the burden hospitals face. "i know of a lot of people that were going to er because they didn't have insurance and they couldn't afford to go to a regular doctor and so they come here now." in november 2009 á the cerro gordo county free health care clinic opened its doors with the mission of helping those who are under or uninsured. but over the years á the hours and availability changed á and fewer patients were coming in. renae kruckenberg is the cáeáo of the community health center. "we're open everyday monday thru friday, 8á5 and they can come in and if they have a sore throat in the morning, they can call and get in the same day. they don't have to wait til that saturday comes." now kruckenberg wants to expand the facility's ability to address mental health issues. "we offer parent child interaction therapy now. two of our therapists have received training for parent child interaction therapy. and also another for those who have donated money to the free health care clinic á they say that donations will continue to help those in need through the community health center. live in mason city á alex jirgens á kimt news 3.///