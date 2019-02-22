Speech to Text for State Rep. Jane Bloomingdale meets with voters

making the rounds to worth county today. lawmakers meet with win worth betco-vo-1 lowerthird2line:state rep. bloomingdale holds forum northwood, ia state representative jane bloomingdale and state senator waylon brown visited manly this morning for a legislative forum. bloomingdale later visited with constituents at northwood city hall to talk about the current state of the current legislative session. bloomingdale says that it is humming along - and progress was made this week when it comes to school funding and transportation budgets.xxx lawmakers meet with win worth betco-sot-1 lowerthird2line:state rep. jane bloomingdale (r) northwood "they get over 2 percent in ssa money and they also get transportation dollars. and in my district, it's 1.5 million dollars that they're going to get for transportation funding that can go back into their general fund. so our schools should be pretty happy with the amounts of money that are gonna be going into our k-12 education right now." bloomingdale will hold two additional legislative forums next month... one on march 9th in osage - and another on march 22nd in northwood with senator brown. /