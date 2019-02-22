Speech to Text for Gaining awareness of the pressure on farmers

5 american adults had a mental illness within the previous year. mental illness can affect all of us... but kimt news 3's annalise johnson is learning about an effort to shed light on the mental health of a certain group of people... farmers.xxx farmers and stress-pkgll-1 farmers and stress-pkgll-2 today here at the mabel community center, the university of minnesota extension is hosting multiple workshops. one of them is about dealing with stress in the agriculture community. farmers and stress-pkgll-7 "everybody from lenders to pastors to folks who work at feed mills and talking about recognizing the types of extreme stresses that our farming population is under" meg moynihan - senior advisor at the minnesota department of agriculture and the houston county farm bureau presented to people who work with farmers. farmers and stress-pkgll-3 "people that farmers already know and trust have a big advantage being able to be helpful and supportive. it's a further stretch to go outside of your comfort zone and contact a mental health professional" farmers and stress-pkgll-8 according to a university of iowa study... between the years of 1992 and 2010 - the suicide rate for farmers was between 2 and 5 times higher than people with other occupations... these four pastors from area churches attended the workshop so they can help farmers in their communities. farmers and stress-pkgll-5 "recognition of the ongoing stress level for folks that work on the farm and around farming" farmers and stress-pkgll-6 "name issues that society and families that depend on farming as a livelihood, they're dealing with, its important." farmers and stress-pkgll-10 the goal is to build a strong - educated support system around our local farmers. "farmers are just as tough as nails and farmers are used to solving their own problems" "its a reminder that we're all in this together" in mabel - annalise johnson - kimt news 3. / lowerthird2line:833-600-2760 minnesota farm & rural helpline one resource for farmers who are feeling alone... sad... or stressed is the minnesota farm and rural helpline. that number is at the bottom of your screen... and we will also post it with this story on kimt-dot-com under local news. /