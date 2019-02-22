Clear
Firefighters revive cat with oxygen after house fire

KIMT News 3 caught the incredible moment on camera.

Posted: Feb. 22, 2019 4:43 PM
Updated: Feb. 22, 2019 4:43 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for Firefighters revive cat with oxygen after house fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

woman is without a home...after an early morning fire. roch fire setup-vo-1 roch fire setup-vo-2 here's a look at the scene from around 5:30 this morning at 847 seventh avenue southwest. firefighters responded to a call of a blaze burning in a second floor bathroom. they then found more flames inside the walls and ceiling. the cause of the fire is under investigation. / the homeowner was able to get out safely. and firefighters were able locate and save several pets...including one cat that had to be revived with oxygen. kimt news three's deedee stiepan was on scene...and captured this incredible moment on camera.xxx firefighters save cat-mpkg-1 firefighters save cat-mpkg-3 this early morning house fire kept crews very busy and as you can see required a large response. in the midst of all the chaos - a miraculous scene unfolds as a rochester firefighter patiently works to save a beloved pet. using a specially designed pet rescue mask - he's able to get oxygen to the cat. the department has this type of equipment on hand for these exact situations. firefighters save cat-mpkg-2 "just like humans the animals can get overcome by smoke, have a little trouble breathing so we took one of the cats that seemed to be having some trouble and we gave him some oxygen he seems to be doing better now." firefighters save cat-mpkg-4 revived and then reunited with the homeowner. in rochester deedee stiepan kimt news 3. / all rochester fire department engines have pet rescue masks on board. the department received fifteen sets of masks a few years ago thanks to a local woman who started a fundraiser for them. /
Tracking ice accumulations to start your weekend and heavy snow and wind to end it.
