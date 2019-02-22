Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Watch
View Alerts
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Watch: Cat revived after early-morning fire
A cat was revived after a morning fire on Friday.
Posted: Feb. 22, 2019 8:56 AM
Updated: Feb. 22, 2019 8:56 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Clear
12°
Hi: 27° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 12°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
16°
Hi: 27° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 7°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
16°
Hi: 30° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 7°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
14°
Hi: 28° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 14°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
13°
Hi: 28° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 3°
More Weather
Tracking ice accumulations to start your weekend and heavy snow and wind to end it.
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Winter Storm Watch issued for this weekend: Heavy snow, winds reaching 45-50 mph predicted
Court documents: Tip from school leads to many drug charges in Winnebago Co.
Guilty plea from Decorah teen accused of rape
Brewing company asks people to stop bringing in outside alcohol: ‘It would ruin our business’
School roof collapse creates another snow day for some Iowa kids
Man accused of tricking a Mason City woman out of $3,000
Man accused of leaving bruises, scratch marks after spanking child in Winnebago Co.
Mason City woman charged with having over 800 grams of marijuana
Ice, snow and wind means a mess of a weekend with a blizzard possible
1 hospitalized after snowmobile crash on southern MN lake
Latest Video
Watch: Cat revived after early-morning fire
Aerators off in Clear Lake draws plenty of opinions
Tracking a Massive Weekend Winter Storm
Flexible learning days getting test runs during snow days
The Mayo Clinic bells are back
FEB. 21 DISTRICT BASKETBALL
FEB. 21 SECTION HOCKEY
IGCA ALL-DISTRICT TEAMS
Exhibit focuses on "Traveling While Black"
Cottage Grove at Saint Mary's Place
Community Events