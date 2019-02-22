Speech to Text for Tracking a Massive Weekend Winter Storm

your friday should be a breeze with decent road conditions, sun to start today, clouds increasing this afternoon/eve ning but dry with mild highs in the upper 20's. this warm up is coming with moisture transport from the south which will lead to a wintry mix arriving around 10pm tonight, starting west of iá35 and gradually spreading east and becoming widespread across the whole area tonight. we will mainly see freezing rain mixing in with snow south of iá90 with the mixture containing more snow than rain north of iá90. this stronger, more persistent wintry mix will last into saturday morning by 9am but that will be enough to drop some pretty hefty ice accumulations of over a tenth of an inch for some. this will quickly coat the roads in ice and travel/moving in general will be very impacted friday night and saturday morning. after a brief lull saturday morning through saturday midday, more scattered wintry mix consisting of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow will move in for the afternoon. after around 7pm, this mix will turn over to heavy snow showers for all that will drop snow at very impressive rates, overwhelming the already ice covered roads and drastically reducing visibility. the heavy snow will persist through roughly 3am sunday morning with the heaviest sliver receiving around 6á12+". there will be an extremely sharp cutoff (by the difference of less than a county)betwee n those that receive the most snow and those that receive less than 6" or even just a couple of inches. to worsen matters, winds will become very strong from the northwest, gusting to around 45 mph after 10pm on saturday which will likely create blizzard conditions into sunday afternoon á especially in areas receiving the most snow. travel will be difficult to impossible in spots this weekend. plan ahead and reschedule any travel plans if possible. a winter storm watch is in effect from saturday afternoon through sunday evening but impacts will be felt as early as tonight with the ice. today: mostly sunny am/increasing pm clouds. highs: upper 20's. winds: east southeast at 5 to 10. tonight: wintry