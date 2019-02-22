Speech to Text for Flexible learning days getting test runs during snow days

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the winter weather is causing a lot of snow days at area schools... some, having a total of 9 so far! some schools are trying out what are called, "flexible learning days" when the weather calls of class. kimt news three's annalisa pardo explains what these days are, and how it went for one district that recently tried it for the first time. a snow day means no students in the classroom. but for the first time this week, students at byron primary school got to take the classroom home. kristin shanahan is a second grade teacher at byron primary school, and participated in the district's first "flex learning day" on thursday. hereá they use bingo boards... on a snow day students have to do five of the activities on the board. the options continue something being taught at school... like writing a story, or dancing for physical education. it allows them to have review of academics and practice at home. teachers like shanahan have to be available for students all day. she says they didn't have any negative feedback to the new type of learning. older kids are held accountable with most of their work interactive, online with their teacher. for her second grade students... that trust and honesty. you teach that. <i think it's a positive mood for us minnesotans and with the snow days and still being able to meet the needs of the kids. in the state of minnesota, school districts are only allowed to have up to