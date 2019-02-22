Speech to Text for The Mayo Clinic bells are back

patients á mayo clinic staff and pretty much anyone that spends time in downtown rochester knows the familiar sound of the mayo bells. but it's been a while since we've heard the carillon chime á that's because it's been undergoing restorations. kimt news three's deedee stiepan is live in rochester this morning with some good news for those who are missing the melodies. six months ago the mayo bells on top of the plummer building went silent. but that ends today. the first concerts with the new and improved carillon will happen in a few hours. and among those most excited is the man who makes the music... you could say that work has been a bit quiet for austin ferguson... (nats) the last concert the carillonneur played was on september 21st. since then he's had to get used to the sound of silence. (nats) "it's been actually kind of frustrating in terms of not having a creative outlet to be able to utilize for so long. i will say i have gotten a lot of administrative work done... (nats) for six months á the 90áyear oild carillon underwent a complete renovation. and ferguson says the new and improved instrument is well worth the wait. i "by doing the scope of the work that we did this will keep us good for 40á50 more years." ferguson á who just celebrated his two year anniversary as the mayo clinic carillonneur á isn't the only one who has missed the chimes of the mayo bells. "it's very meaningful to a lot of people.." matt dacy has worked at mayo for more than three decades and help keep the history of mayo clinic alive as the director of the heritage hall museum. dacy could tell you just about anything you'd want to know about these historic bells including the impact they have on patients á visitors and staff. "i work in the mayo building and we have people coming up to the desk saying where's the music? where's the bells? so you can tell there very interested in that and everyones feeling ferguson tells me the renovation work was finished wednesday and since then he's had to learn how to work the new clock chime system. for anyone wondering if the bells will sound any different? ferguson says not to the untrained ear á but it will be louder from the ground á that's because they raised the entire bell frame. / thanks deedee. the first concert on the newlyárebuilt carillon will be today at noon.