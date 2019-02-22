Clear
FEB. 21 DISTRICT BASKETBALL

Posted: Feb. 22, 2019 12:06 AM
Updated: Feb. 22, 2019 12:06 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for FEB. 21 DISTRICT BASKETBALL

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

3 thank you á cory. well being from indiana á i love my basketball... but tonight i finally got a dose of that basketballá fueled atmosphere. clear lake hosting algona in the district semis. we start in the fourth quarter lions trail by two á spencer nelson drills the three and the bulldogs lead by five. but carson toebe á straight down the lane to the rack á he gets the bucket and the foul. attacking the basket and being clutch at the charity stripe was beneficial to the lions down the stretch á jaylen devries to the cyclinder. clear lake wins in dramatic fashion á 53 to 49 á they'll play charles city in mason city on monday at seven./// move across the county line to garner with bishop garrigan and saint edmond. we start in the second quarter á where mitchell rasmussen finds andrew gibb on the beautiful backdoor pass. but garrigan ignites á tj schnurr likes the three á takes itá and makes it. then john joyce feeds the lane and á hello á tristian ferguson with the slam. and bishop garrigan would go on to take the win á 71 to 53. and here are some other boys basketball scores from around the area tonight. janesville takes down rockford á 75 to 45. grundy center defeats a solid west fork team á 79 to 63. and charles city stuns webster city á 70 to 45./// and here are scores from the minnesota playoffs.
We're tracking a messy wintry mixture lasting through the weekend.
