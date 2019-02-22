Clear
FEB. 21 SECTION HOCKEY

Posted: Feb. 22, 2019 12:02 AM
Updated: Feb. 22, 2019 12:02 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

right katie... we start with a section 1á double a quarterfinal matchup between the three seed rochester century panthers and the six seed owatonna huskies. this one went down to the wire. the huskies got the scoring started... matthew dehaan finds tommy lehrer at the net and he scores. century down 2á1 in the third period, but with just over two minutes left they get the equalizer. bennett zmolek with the centering pass to aidan swee and he ties the game. but owatonna would go on to win this one the lourdes eagles hosting mankato west in a 1áa matchup. second period... eagles up 2á0 but they turn the puck over in front of their own net and gavin brunmeier gets the scarlets on the board. the scarlets would strike again... this time it's blake waletich finding the back of the net with the deflection. but lourdes gets that one back... jared anderson finds kyle hickey who buries the backáhander. lourdes pulls away late... they advance, 6 to 3. now
