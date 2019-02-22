Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

IGCA ALL-DISTRICT TEAMS

IGCA ALL-DISTRICT TEAMS

Posted: Feb. 22, 2019 12:00 AM
Updated: Feb. 22, 2019 12:00 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for IGCA ALL-DISTRICT TEAMS

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the iowa girls coaches association released is 20á 18á19 allá district teams á and over a dozen locals made the list. in the class 1a á north central district á team members include west hancock's rachel leerar and amanda chizek, kaylyn meyers of bishop garrigan, and paul sonius of west hancock is coach of the year.. in the class 2a northeast district á hali anderson of saint ansgar makes the list and chloe lofstrom of north union for the northwest. in 3a's northeast division á sharon goodman of crestwood and rylie olson of osage plus sara faber of clear lake in 3a's northwest division plus á algona's abbey holmes á aliyah buscher á and caoch of the year á michael ford of algona./// speaking of district basketball á the boys return to action tonight and we'll have cameras at both of these games. bishop garrigan will take on saint edmond tonight at seven o'clock
Mason City
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 10°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 3°
Charles City
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 2°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -3°
We're tracking a messy wintry mixture lasting through the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

FEB. 21 DISTRICT BASKETBALL

Image

FEB. 21 SECTION HOCKEY

Image

IGCA ALL-DISTRICT TEAMS

Image

Exhibit focuses on "Traveling While Black"

Image

Cottage Grove at Saint Mary's Place

Image

Vouchers for Jeremiah Program

Image

Garbage cans & snowy streets

Image

Aviation Pilot Program

Image

Spa Day for Cancer Patients

Image

Mason City Library Back In Business

Community Events