Speech to Text for IGCA ALL-DISTRICT TEAMS

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the iowa girls coaches association released is 20á 18á19 allá district teams á and over a dozen locals made the list. in the class 1a á north central district á team members include west hancock's rachel leerar and amanda chizek, kaylyn meyers of bishop garrigan, and paul sonius of west hancock is coach of the year.. in the class 2a northeast district á hali anderson of saint ansgar makes the list and chloe lofstrom of north union for the northwest. in 3a's northeast division á sharon goodman of crestwood and rylie olson of osage plus sara faber of clear lake in 3a's northwest division plus á algona's abbey holmes á aliyah buscher á and caoch of the year á michael ford of algona./// speaking of district basketball á the boys return to action tonight and we'll have cameras at both of these games. bishop garrigan will take on saint edmond tonight at seven o'clock