Speech to Text for Exhibit focuses on "Traveling While Black"

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we travel á we look for places to eat á sleep á and gas up. historically, though, those places weren't welcoming to african americans. a new exhibit at the history center of olmsted county is focusing on africaná american history from the 19áforties to the seventies. it's all inspired by a guide for africaná american travelers that listed places they could go and get served.. frank white is a baseball historian á and spoke at the exhibit today to talk about the struggles africaná american athletes faced "our history here in minnesota as the great north star state, we had our own individual challenges here that i think a lot of people don't know." in rochester... the avalon hotel is an icon of black history because it hosted jazz legends including duke ellington and count basie. /// it's