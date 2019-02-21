Speech to Text for Cottage Grove at Saint Mary's Place

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the rochester community is getting their very first peek at a potential new development on 14th avenue by saint marys. here's a look at what the new development (could look like... the developer hasn't even formally submitted to the city yet but wanted to give the community a chance to voice their opinions before they submit. the developer is leaning towards short term rentals and a pocket neighborhood layout meaning a group of townhomes that would surround a courtyard. council member wojcik says it's rare to find a developer who is willing to listen to the community before even submitting a proposal to "change is hard for every neighborhood but if you have a developer who is willing to engage early on, at least take the feedback of what people like and don't like you're never going to make everyone happy because some people just don't want any change but i think when people can see what they asked for in the design i think it does help ease it a bit." once the developer does submit á the city will move forward