Vouchers for Jeremiah Program

$220,000 worth of money to house single mothers and children.

Posted: Feb. 21, 2019 10:40 PM
Updated: Feb. 21, 2019 10:40 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

semi./// olmsted county is making a significant effort to help single mothers and their children obtain secure housing. the county is granting 40 single mothers housing vouchers worth a total of 220á thousand dollars. the olmsted county housing and redevelopment authority voted unanimously to approve 20 such vouchers for the jeremiah program áá an organization that helps families in need. jo marie morris directs the jeremiah program in the "rochester has really had a crisis around affordable housing. many of the families that we're serving now and many of the families that are interested in joining jeremiah program have really struggled to find safe, affordable housing. that means a lot for these families to have a campus and a foundation for them to be safe." the jeremiah program still needs one million dollars to move families into its campus next year./// last year á a leak was discovered
