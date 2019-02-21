Speech to Text for Garbage cans & snowy streets

place garbage bins in the street? according to a rochester city ordinance... bins must be placed behind the curb or edge of the road so they won't be flattened by a snow plow. with all the snow we've seen lately á it's hard to find a place to put them. as kimt news 3's isabella basco is finding out á some minnesotans are learning what happens when you put your trash can in the street. isabella? katie and george... one man's trash is another person's obstacle? if you don't look at where you place your trash... your personal property could get damaged. one mother in rochester tells me she learned all about it when a plow driver hit her bin. xxx last week á caroline kochan learned the hard way what happens when you leave your garbage can on the street. "my husband actually has seen a garbage can get broken from being in the streets and we had a garbage can get knocked over from the snow plow." why do people leave trash bins in the wrong place? this motherá ofáfive believes it's just plain ignorance. "i don't think they know it's a law because honestly, i didn't. and i always put our trash on the curb and my husband is like, no don't do that. so he's the only one that knew i guess." kochan acknowledges it can be tough to move your bin around in the winter áá but offers encouragemen t. "use your best judgment i one thing to take note of is that the city does not accept responsibility for knocked over cans or damage if garbage cans weren't put in the right place. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3./// thank you isabella.. and we're finding out the snow is causing problems for a lot more than garbage cans. according to rochester police.... the department has handled over 923 parking calls just this month. a lot of the callers are reporting multiple cars violating the city's 12áhour parking ordinance.... pád says city snow plows can clear the street much better when those violators are dealt with.