Speech to Text for Aviation Pilot Program

students now have the chance to choose aviation as a career path at rochester community and technical college and today was a chance to learn all about it. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan attended the open house and joins us live in rochester nowábrooke? live katie george, starting in the fall of this year, students could skip going to class right here and instead hit the skies. today i'm learning all about the new aviation program.xxx theses students could soon be (soaring to new heights through rctc's new aviation program. the program represents a huge opportunity for aspiring aviators. "theres a lot of openings right now in aviation, pilots are retiring and the airlines and 135 industry are both looking for replacement pilots.' the opportunity to fly is attracting no small number of wouldábe pilots. "students are looking at it as an option its certainly glamorous it would be a fun career you get to travel all over you get to fly all over you get to fly big airplanes." hopeful airman griffin becher is following in his father's footsteps. "my dad is a pilot for southwest airlines so i'm kind of just taking after him, he's showed me a lot." becher is keenly aware that going airborne requires the same intangible quality pilots of a bygone era needed: the right stuff. <"some people can't go up in the sky and look down and appreciate it as much as other people. so to be a good pilot you have to appreciate the view? you have to love what you do, yeah."> but before you hit the skies, you have to hit the books. "they'll start in the classroom working on their college degree and in conjunction with that will also start their training for their pilot training license." and thenáits time for takeoff. this is a piper archer 3. its one of the many planes the students will be flying. after today's experience, becher is as eager as ever to get behind the yoke like his old man. "just like the mechanics of everything and how incredible it is when you go in the air and get to see everything." students can start applying for the program now which starts this fall. reporting live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3./// thank you brooke. this program is a partnership between rácátác á the rochester international airport á and great planes aviation.///