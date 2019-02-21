Speech to Text for Spa Day for Cancer Patients

cancer is a disease that has touched nearly all of usááthe pain the struggles and the fight. but today 13 women all fighting their own battle are getting a reason to smile and take their minds off the disease with a spa day. káiámát news three's brian tabick takes us there.xxx natural sound it's been said that the time to relax is when you don't have time for it. when one is in the battle of their life against canceráááá relaxing isn't on the calendar. when, though, that relaxation takes the form of a spa day, it may be just what the doctor ordered. cancer puts a whole different perspective on your life. shelly simon was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer last october. stage four is the last stage of it and that's what it was when i was diagnosed. but today she doesn't have to think about the battleááshe is making time for herself. just to have time out just have something enjoyable happening to put make up on and make us feel pretty about ourselves when you don't always feel pretty. this is pampering, pure and simple: learning from the pro'sááhow to do makeup, skin care and more, all while making friends who are in the same battle. it's awesome to get to share a positive experience even if were brought together because of a negative thing. this is the first time mercy one north iowa has ever held in event like this one they're hoping to do another three in the year. in all the ladies