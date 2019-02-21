Clear
Mason City Library Back In Business

Flood repairs are complete and the library is open

Posted: Feb. 21, 2019 6:41 PM
Updated: Feb. 21, 2019 6:41 PM
Posted By: George Mallet

schools. we first showed you this scene back in july. a leaky roof caused the insulation to soak up water... and with the torrential rain we saw that week á the insulation couldn't hold the water anymore... pouring into the library. it forced the great reading room and the denison room to close./// 8 months later... both rooms have reopened. the carpet replaced and walls repainted. dave michelson is a frequent patron of the library á and is glad to see his haunt back in operation again..xxx "i really appreciate this part. it's really quiet and it has a lot of space... great view." the great reading room contains mostly audiobooks á magazines and dávád's... as well as a few computers. fortunately, no equipment was damaged when the
