Speech to Text for Highway 14 project faces some "technical issues"

highway 14. from owantanna to dodge center minnádot is looking to expand the 2 lane highway into a four lane. but there's a "technical issue" that's preventing plans to move forward. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live on highway 14 with why the project is stalled. george and katie... it getting funding... last year the former governor mark dayton signed a bill giving them over 100á million for the expansion project. but it's the vague wording about when they can get the money is what's causing the delay. vo:it's a technicalicity keeping this road from expanding. sot: you got these semi drivers that fly by you vo:brady swanson lives in dodge center where the construction will happen. he says the two lane highway isn't safe when driving next to semis. i mean it's nice for the most part and you're wondering if your going to be next. vo:the 20á18 minneosta legislature passed a bonding bill á granting the project money.... but a technical issue on the date the funds will be released is putting the project on hold. the bill lacks a specific timeline detailing when the money will be handed over. transportatio n came down and talked about that issue and that we need a correction to that. vo: just last month one person was killed on highway 14 in winona... mndot officials say more lanes will provide safety and reduce congestion. it's something brady is lawmakers are working to change the wording so they can access the money this summer thank you jeremiah. once the legislative snafu is solvedááá and the money is availableááá construction is expected to get