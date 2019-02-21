Clear
Tracking the Next Winter Storm and How Much Snow to Expect

Posted: Feb. 21, 2019 6:37 PM
Updated: Feb. 21, 2019 6:37 PM
Posted By: Sara Knox

sunny skies today have helped clear many area roadways, making for a much better drive home than we experienced yesterday. all good things come to an end though, and clouds will be increasing tonight though friday as we prepare for another powerful winter storm to hit the area. this particular storm will differ in many ways from our previous february storms because we'll be bringing warming air and a surge of moisture from the southwest. a mixture of freezing drizzle/rain, snow, and sleet will begin friday night though saturday afternoon before all precipitation turns to snow. this is where we'll encounter the heaviest of the snow on the timeline; from saturday pm to early sunday morning, significant snowfall is expected. as of now, models are still in major disagreement, but a lot of us are still under threat of a fresh 6á8", isolated 8á12". to makes things worse, we'll be under the effects of a very tight gradient á this will push winds gusting up to 40á45 mph, which will cause blizzardá like conditions across the area. strong winds will last all through sunday, as drier air moves in and clouds decrease through the day. cold air returns behind this system and another round of snow will be possible monday overnight through tuesday. tonight: increasing clouds. lows: near 10. winds: west at 4 to 8 mph. friday: mostly cloudy. highs: near 30. winds: south at 5 to 10. friday night: freezing drizzle/rain, snow, sleet/cloudy.
We're tracking a messy wintry mixture lasting through the weekend.
