Students attend signing day event at NIACC

manufacturing tour cte signing day-stngr-2 a new group of students are set to jump into industrial programs at north iowa area community college... and they're joining a field that is seeing a need for more workers. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live at ni-acc - where new students are signing commitments to the industrial program of their choice. alex?xxx manufacturing tour cte signing day-lintro-3 katie - some area high school students had the chance to commit to ni- accc today - as part of a nationwide career and technical education letter of intent signing day. manufacturing tour cte signing day-lintro-2 at the same time - the head of the national association of manufacturers toured sukup manufacturing in sheffield. there - he discussed the outlook of the industry - as well as the need for more workers.xxx manufacturing tour cte signing day-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:joining the industrial workforce kimt news 3 nat of clapping ian gobeli and his dad attended today's event. the senior from west hancock high school is going into the welding program - and is excited about the opportunities that could come after graduation. lowerthird2line:ian gobeli joining welding program "it's a head start and then you get your foot in the door in many places they get good employment rates afterward and you can figure out what you're doing. they have a good hands on program and work with their students." lowerthird2line:joining the industrial workforce kimt news 3 kennedy reynolds from hampton dumont high school is joining the diesel tech program. at a young age - she was determined to find a career that would allow her to work with her hands. lowerthird2line:kennedy reynolds joining diesel tech program "ever since i was little, i've always worked on race cars with my dad, and i figured i know a lot about working on automotives, so let's try something different." lowerthird2line:joining the industrial workforce kimt news 3 in a visit with employees at sukup manufacturing... the president and c-e-o of the national association of manufacturers - jay timmons... says that there is already a shortage in the workforce for some positions... and the industry needs to recruit the next generation of workers. lowerthird2line:jay timmons president & ceo, national association of manufacturers "over the course of the next 10 years, we're going to have to fill about 2.4 million jobs that will go unfilled if we don't have folks with the right skills." lowerthird2line:joining the industrial workforce kimt news 3 reynolds says she is already looking forward to her future careers. "i have a job right now with skyline materials, so i just plan to stay with them and work in the shop." / manufacturing tour cte signing day-ltag-2 ni-acc was one of nearly 30 community colleges nationwide that participated in the signing day. and this is their first year participating in it. in addition - one student from each industrial program at niacc received a 500 dollar scholarship. live in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex.