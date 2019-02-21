Speech to Text for HAZMAT training focuses on ammonia and chlorine in Rochester

safe during an emergency... but fires aren't the only calls they respond to. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is learning about another situation they train for... a hazardous materials spill. she joins us now live - annalise - what are you finding out?xxx hazmat training-lintro-4 amy and katie - once every 3 months - the rochester fire department has a hazmat training. mn state education comm-lintro-2 today - they're training here at fire station four - to learn how to respond when it comes to dealing with hazardous materials.xxx mn state education comm-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:ammonia & chlorine hazmat training rochester, mn "we're focusing on ammonia and chlorine leaks and mitigation." the rochester fire department is having its quarterly hazmat training. captain brett knapp explains the department is focusing on two chemicals that can be found all over the city. hazmat training-pkg-3 "used at many of the large food processing plants. its used as a refrigerant, so they have thousands of pounds of ammonia on hand just in those facilities. its also used in the springtime planting when its used as a fertilizer." hazmat training-pkg-5 chlorine can be found at water treatment plants... captain ben davis designed and led the simulation. hazmat training-pkg-4 "i was also playing the role as the dispatcher so i was dispatching the units and then giving them updates as they were en route" hazmat training-pkg-6 nat: gas one scenario they're practicing is a truck crashing into an ammonia tank... the firefighters rescue the driver and give him medical attention - and then stop the leak. "breathing these chemicals usually can lead to death, so the important thing for us to do is to make sure we're protecting our airways." the chemicals can also burn the skin... r-f-d says this type of situation doesn't happen very often. "but when it does happen we want to be prepared for a quick and efficient response." / mn state education comm-ltag-2 r-f-d has responded to 40 chemical hazard spills in the last 10 years... including 4 ammonia leaks or spills in the past 4 years. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. / thank you annalise. the rochester fire department rotates the chemicals they work with for each training session... but they usually focus on ammonia and chlorine once a year.