Speech to Text for New crisis center to be built in Rochester

a regional crisis center is coming to rochester. crisis center-vo-1 lowerthird2line:crisis center coming to rochester rochester, mn a partnership between mayo clinic... olmsted medical center and other neighboring counties looks to treat people with behavioral health needs in the area. it is an effort to help people with mental health concerns find the treatment instead of crowding emergency rooms and jails. alanna vossen is studying to work in the health care field. she says it is time to take mental health seriously.xxx crisis center-sot-1 crisis center-sot-2 mental health is really important that we start creating like spaces and resources for people to seek out help. the center is asking the state for 5-million dollars in funding. the goal is to be up and running by next year. /