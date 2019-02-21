Clear
New crisis center to be built in Rochester

A partnership looks to bring the center to the area to lower the number of people clogging up jails and emergency rooms.

a regional crisis center is coming to rochester. crisis center-vo-1 lowerthird2line:crisis center coming to rochester rochester, mn a partnership between mayo clinic... olmsted medical center and other neighboring counties looks to treat people with behavioral health needs in the area. it is an effort to help people with mental health concerns find the treatment instead of crowding emergency rooms and jails. alanna vossen is studying to work in the health care field. she says it is time to take mental health seriously.xxx crisis center-sot-1 crisis center-sot-2 mental health is really important that we start creating like spaces and resources for people to seek out help. the center is asking the state for 5-million dollars in funding. the goal is to be up and running by next year. /
