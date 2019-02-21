Clear
Minnesota's Education Commissioner visits Rochester

She says Riverside Central Community School serves as a good model for others.

Posted: Feb. 21, 2019 4:52 PM
Updated: Feb. 21, 2019 4:52 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for Minnesota's Education Commissioner visits Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

earlier this week...minnesot a governor tim walz has unveiled his first budget proposal. and education is one of his top three priorities.xxx commissioner setup-sot-1 commissioner setup-sot-2 my budget will help close the funding gap and make sure that every child has a good teacher, receive the individual attention they deserve, and gets access to the materials they need to develop intelligent skills to compete in today's economy. / today...minneso ta's education commissioner mary cathryn ricker is in rochester...talk ing about how the budget proposal would impact local schools.xxx mn ed commissioner-vo-1 mn ed commissioner-vo-2 i have gotten lots of practice as a public speaker. i always ask miss casper do you need a public speaker? here i am students at riverside central community school welcomed the commissioner just a few hours ago. riverside is a full service community school... meaning the school has many community partnerships. the commissioner says she believes other schools could learn from riverside's model.xxx mn ed commissioner-sot-1 mn ed commissioner-sot-2 my takeaway from the day i got to spend at riverside is that trust is one of the first elements of a strong community schools partnership. the school really has to open their doors and trust the community partners coming in rochester public schools and their community partners had a round table discussion to talk about how the full service community school model has served riverside... and how being a turnaround arts school benefits the students. that's a program that uses the arts to help struggling schools. /
